CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- If you want to buy Joe Montana's mansion in Calistoga, now's the time.He's reduced the sale price from $49 million down to $29.8 million.It's 9,700 square feet Tuscan style Villa.Sadly, it only has 3 bedrooms.But it does feature a basketball court, a bocce ball court and a wine cellar.