San Francisco lottery program could help you buy a home

If you thought you could never afford to buy a home in San Francisco, think again. The city is holding a lottery for up to $375,000 that you can use toward a down payment on a house.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you thought you could never afford to buy a home in San Francisco, this could be your chance.

The city is holding a lottery for up to $375,000 that you can use toward a down payment on a house or condominium.
It's open to low and middle-income buyers. You do not have to live in San Francisco to enter, but you have to buy a home in the city.

The deadline to apply is July 31 and you have to attend a homebuyers workshop.

