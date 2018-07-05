If you thought you could never afford to buy a home in San Francisco, this could be your chance.The city is holding a lottery for up to $375,000 that you can use toward a down payment on a house or condominium.It's open to low and middle-income buyers. You do not have to live in San Francisco to enter, but you have to buy a home in the city.The deadline to apply is July 31 and you have to attend a homebuyers workshop.