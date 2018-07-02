San Jose's most deluxe residential rentals, revealed

We combed through local listings in San Jose via rental site Zumper to determine the city's most opulent listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1352 Pine Ave. (Willow Glen)
Starting things off with a statement, feast your eyes on this incredible single-family home located at 1352 Pine Ave. in Willow Glen. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 3,700 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in San Jose is roughly $3,500/month, this place is currently listed at $8,450/month. Why so glitzy?
The home features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a kitchen island, granite countertops, a fireplace, French doors, stainless steel appliances, a patio and a furnished attic. There's also outdoor space, garage parking and a security system with motion control. Dwelling in this expansive rental isn't for everyone: pets are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2360 Westgate Ave. (Willow Glen South)
Then, there's this fancy single-family home situated at 2360 Westgate Ave. in Willow Glen South. It has an impressive four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 3,300 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in San Jose is about $4,000/month, this living space is currently going for $7,500/month.
The building offers garage parking, additional storage space and on-site management. In the home, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, three fireplaces, a balcony, ceiling fans, a skylight, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and built-in storage features. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
1460 Davis St. (Rose Garden)
Then, take a look at this fancy single-family home located at 1460 Davis St. in Rose Garden. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 3,104 square feet. This rental is currently listed at $5,995/month. Why so high-priced?
The building offers garage parking, outdoor space and an audio/visual home system. In the single-family home, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher, a kitchen island, a laundry room, a walk-in closet, a pool table, a balcony, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Dogs too are welcome in this palatial residence.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)