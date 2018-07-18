San Jose's most expensive real estate rentals, revealed

We combed through listings in San Jose via rental website Zumper to discover the city's most ritzy listings.
Note: prices and availability are subject to change.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1152 Camino Ramon (North Willow Glen/Gardner)
Up first, check out this home located at 1152 Camino Ramon in North Willow Glen/Gardner with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in San Jose is about $4,000/month, this spot is currently priced at $6,950/month.
In the residence, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a wine cooler, a laundry room, a fireplace and built-in storage feature. The home also boasts garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
5470 Arezzo Drive (Silver Creek / Basking Ridge)
Next, check out this single-family home situated at 5470 Arezzo Drive in Silver Creek/Basking Ridge. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, encompasses 3,000 square feet, and is listed at $5,295/month.
The home offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a fireplace, a laundry room, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and generous closet space. There's also a three-car garage, a backyard and additional storage space, but pets aren't welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
1521 Bergerac Drive (Almaden Valley)
And last, there's this spacious single-family home located at 1521 Bergerac Drive in Almaden Valley. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,798 square feet. This rental is currently going for $4,700/month. What, exactly, makes it so costly?
In the furnished unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a kitchen island, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and a backyard. Feline friends are allowed .
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)