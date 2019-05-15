Real Estate

Santa Clara to replace golf course with upscale multi-use center

By Jobina Fortson
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Santa Clara golf course, adjacent to Levi's Stadium, is sitting on top of a landfill.

Over the last decade, the city said golf participation numbers have declined. Their solution for the under-utilized space is to build a bold new 9.2 million square-foot mixed-use site in its place.

"The city has been subsidizing the golf course and now we're going to turn a subsidy into a revenue generator," Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said.



The architectural plans include office space, hotel rooms, retail, food and beverage and housing.

The city said the new space will create 25,000 jobs and generate about $17 million a year in taxes, fees, and lease revenue. Related Companies is the developer.

"This is the first time in history in Northern California that residential has been allowed to be developed on a landfill," Stephen Eimer, the executive vice president of Related Urban, said.



Related Companies has created prominent new structures across the country, like Hudson Yards in New York City. The idea is that the new Santa Clara space will become the face of the city and a destination for visitors.

"Different developments and blocks will have different micro-centers and one main center to engage it and to energize it," Marc Guberman of Foster + Partners, said. "To make sure that people on their lunch break or in the evening center around this global food market."

Crews will break ground on the project early next year. The first phase of the project will be open to the public in 2023.

ABC7 News talked with golfers about the development plans. Many were unhappy about the idea of converting outdoor property into commercial space.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesanta clarareal estate developmentconstructiongolf
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News