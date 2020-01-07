Real Estate

State Senator Scott Wiener tries to save housing bill with local control change

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- State Senator Scott Wiener is hoping for a better reception as he reintroduces a bill aimed at building more apartments and condos in areas known for single family housing.

The new version of SB50 will allow local leaders more flexibility and time to propose plans that would cater to local needs. Two previous versions of the bill did not include any concessions for local leaders, which caused a lot of pushback.

However, if a local plan isn't approved by the state, Wiener says cities could be forced to comply with state mandates, which require fewer parking spaces and taller buildings.

RELATED: Peninsula cities meet in rare joint study session to discuss California's housing crisis

Residents who spoke with ABC7 say that just isn't going to work. "I think it depends on a local's decision because situation's are different in various places," said Alamo resident Mark Rudy. "So I think the state should not interfere with that."

Weiner says the housing issue needs a regional solution, he wants to see more housing built closer to jobs and public transportation.

He will hold a rally in Oakland Tuesday morning with the Oakland Mayor to try and create support for this new version.
