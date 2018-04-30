REAL ESTATE

Shop talk: 400 Divisadero developer hosting retail discussion

By Hoodline
The developers of a redevelopment project set to replace a gas station and car wash are holding another in a series of community meetings to gather feedback.

The discussion, hosted next Monday by developer David Kriozere and a handful of local merchants (Black Nose Trading Co., Black Sands, Madrone, Topo Designs, Wholesome Bakery and Yoga Garden), will address the impact of adding a full block of street-level retail to 400 Divisadero.

According to preliminary designs, the project could add as many as 10 small retail units to the area's retail corridor.

"Our goal is for the neighbors and merchants to share their thoughts on the future of retail on Divisadero," Kriozere said, "as well as how to transform our block from an auto-intensive island into a pedestrian-friendly destination."

As Kriozere told Hoodline last fall, the site's retail component will be a critical part of how the infill development integrates into the surrounding neighborhood.

Next week's discussion will take place at Jerusalem Church of God in Christ (1600 McAllister St.) at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 7.

