Real Estate

Small Midwest town of Story, Indiana up for sale

By Bria Kalpen
STORY, Ind. -- Story, Indiana, a town just an hour east of Bloomington, is on the market for a hefty price, and the new owner could also be the town's new mayor.

The small town has a long history dating back to 1851 when President Millard Fillmore granted the land that the town now sits on to its namesake, Dr. George P. Story. The doctor then opened a general store that became extremely popular in the early 20th century for being well-stocked with a variety of goods.

Story faced tough times after railroad and highway expansions bypassed the town, a man-made lake cut off access from Bloomington, and the Great Depression caused economic struggle all around. Dr. Story's general store managed to stay afloat through the 1970s despite decreased traffic through the area, and now Story, Ind. has become a popular attraction for tourists from across the Midwest.

Old homes have been renovated and transformed into guest houses, and Dr. Story's general store is now a popular regional restaurant with historic undertones. Visitors can kick back and relax in the local bed and breakfast, enjoy a gourmet meal at a farm-to-table restaurant, explore neighboring Brown County State Park on horseback, or just take in the town's rich history.

This small town isn't cheap. Story is on the market for $3.8 million, but the history that comes with it is priceless.

For more information, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estateindianau.s. & worldreal estatesales
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News