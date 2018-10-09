REAL ESTATE

Southern California realtor releases music video to market $45 million home

EMBED </>More Videos

You might think a $45 million home on the Balboa peninsula in Newport Beach would be eye-catching enough to sell on its own, but its realtor released a unique marketing video that's going viral. (KABC)

By
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. --
You might think a $45 million home on the Balboa peninsula in Newport Beach would be eye-catching enough to sell on its own, but its realtor released a unique marketing video that's going viral.

"To have three lots in this location and a house like this, new construction is so unique to the market and there's a huge demand for it," said Tim Smith, with Coldwell Banker.

RELATED: $97M Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area

Smith and his partners came up with the idea for a music video featuring a catchy beat, social media influencers, a real hip-hop group and the massive 14,000 square-foot home.

Smith's team spent four days and $50,000 putting together the video which is shot to "Teach Me How to Duffy," a spoof on "Teach Me How to Dougie." Cali Swag District, the group that released that song actually appears in the video.

"Everything we do marketing wise is to stop people in their tracks," Smith said. "Everything we do, we want to create a viral response."

The video's racked up more than 20,000 views in four days. Smith said the home is ideal for hosting, he even makes a cameo, rapping about some of the home's features in the video.

VIDEO: DRONEVIEW7 gets sneak peek at pricey Bay Area mansion

"Deep down, I've always wanted to have a little swag, be a rapper, so this is my one-and-done," Smith said.

Like with anything, Smith says there's been some negative feedback, but the positive buzz far outweighs all of it.

"Really was a unique opportunity, a unique property, we could do it for and it's like exceeded all expectations," Smith said.

Smith said he already has four or five serious buyers who want to schedule a viewing of the home.

For more stories related to real estate, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatesocial mediahousinghousing marketreal estatemusic videoSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
BAY AREA LIFE: RW Garage Doors
Anger at community meeting over teacher housing idea in SJ
Legal turning point in Martins Beach access battle
Supreme Court denies request to hear appeal over Martins Beach
More real estate
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,000 rent you in San Jose, right now?
What will $1,900 rent you in Berkeley, right now?
Oakland set to open third Tuff Shed village
The priciest residential rentals in San Francisco
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Suspect who allegedly stole San Jose police car while in handcuffs re-arrested
Napa Co. tests new alert system, doesn't go as planned
PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Muni driver who crashed in SF building last month dies
Legendary SF Mexican bakery, La Victoria, to close
Santa Rosa fire survivor gets another surprise from Harlem Globetrotter
Campaign mailer spurs debate between Proposition 6 opponents
Show More
Tubbs Fire anniversary remembered in Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police searching for thief who snatched 1,000-pound hammer
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
Bode and Morgan Miller welcome new baby after daughter's tragic drowning
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
More News