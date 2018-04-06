Sun Drenched Apartments For Less Than $2,000 In Oakland

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Oakland if you've got a budget of $2,000 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
3939 Webster St. (Mosswood)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3939 Webster St. that's going for $1,995 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a patio and bay windows. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
4231 Montgomery St., #202 (Piedmont Avenue)
Located at 4231 Montgomery St., here's a 450-square-foot studio spot that's listed for $1,895/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate granite countertops, wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built-in bookshelves, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. The building includes on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted, though there are breed restrictions.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
7747 International Blvd. (Fitchburg)
Listed at $1,900 / month, this 700-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 7747 International Blvd.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, ample natural light and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
