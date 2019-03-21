The cheapest apartment rentals in Adams Point, right now

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,395, compared to a $2,095 one-bedroom median for Oakland as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Adams Point, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Oakland neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
353 Grand Ave., #6
Listed at $1,949/month, this 328-square-foot studio apartment, located at 353 Grand Ave., #6, is 3.4 percent less than the $2,017/month median rent for a studio in Adams Point.
The building offers secured entry; in the unit, expect central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Both cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $300 deposit, $500 deposit.
189 Vernon Terrace
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 189 Vernon Terrace, is listed for $1,995/month for its 600 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
377 Palm Ave., #102
Next, there's this 633-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 377 Palm Ave., #102, listed at $2,100/month.
In the unit, expect to find central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $500 deposit.
137 Montecito Ave.
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 137 Montecito Ave., listed at $2,195/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
338 Lenox Ave., #6A
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 338 Lenox Ave., #6A, which, with 720 square feet, is going for $2,295/month.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and a fireplace. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
