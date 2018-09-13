REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Berkeley, explored

1266 Bancroft Way. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Berkeley are hovering around $2,450. But how does the low-end pricing on a Berkeley rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1266 Bancroft Way




Listed at $1,695/month, this cottage is located at 1266 Bancroft Way.

The unit has hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. The building has outdoor space. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

1901 University Ave.




This studio, situated at 1901 University Ave. in Downtown, is also listed for $1,695/month.

In the unit, look for a walk-in closet, carpeting and wooden cabinetry. Cats are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.

(See the listing here.)

2533 Hillegass Ave.




And here's a studio at 2533 Hillegass Ave., which, with 350 square feet, is going for $1,699/month.

The unit features granite countertops, tile flooring, central heating, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. The building offers garage parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet are allowed with additional fees.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)

1176 University Ave.



Listed at $1,795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1176 University Ave.

In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, two walk-in closets and central heating. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2091 California St.




And finally, there's this studio at 2091 California St.. It's being listed for $1,795/month as well.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include assigned garage parking, on-site laundry, secured entry and extra storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineBerkeley
REAL ESTATE
Clock ticks as yellow tag remains possible for Millennium Tower in SF
Renting in San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
San Francisco threatens to yellow tag Millennium Tower
Groundbreaking for housing, retail development in Oakland Hills
More Real Estate
Top Stories
I-5 closes again due to Delta Fire near Redding
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay parent upset about male teacher in girls bathroom
Bakersfield shootings: 5 victims, gunman ID'd after deadly rampage
WATCH LIVE: Destructive Hurricane Florence arrives in Carolinas
Politicians, celebs talk climate change amid protests in SF
Massachusetts explosions: 4 injured in fires blamed on gas issue
35-foot polar bear statue stands guard at SF's Ferry Building
EXCLUSIVE: SF residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles
Show More
VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer
Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
Former First Lady Michelle Obama to stop in San Jose on book tour
Number of U.S. cancer survivors at all-time high
Need a job? Caltrans is racing to fill 1,100 openings
More News