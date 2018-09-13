The cheapest apartment rentals in Berkeley, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1266 Bancroft Way
Listed at $1,695/month, this cottage is located at 1266 Bancroft Way.
The unit has hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. The building has outdoor space. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
1901 University Ave.
This studio, situated at 1901 University Ave. in Downtown, is also listed for $1,695/month.
In the unit, look for a walk-in closet, carpeting and wooden cabinetry. Cats are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
2533 Hillegass Ave.
And here's a studio at 2533 Hillegass Ave., which, with 350 square feet, is going for $1,699/month.
The unit features granite countertops, tile flooring, central heating, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. The building offers garage parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet are allowed with additional fees.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1176 University Ave.
Listed at $1,795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1176 University Ave.
In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, two walk-in closets and central heating. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
2091 California St.
And finally, there's this studio at 2091 California St.. It's being listed for $1,795/month as well.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include assigned garage parking, on-site laundry, secured entry and extra storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
