REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Cathedral Hill, Right Now

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Cathedral Hill look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Cathedral Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

601 Van Ness Ave., #628




Listed at $2,295 / month, this studio condo, located at 601 Van Ness Ave., is 6.3 percent less than the $2,448 / month median rent for a studio in Cathedral Hill.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, a balcony, a wall bed and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

1755 Pine St., #4




This studio apartment, situated at 1755 Pine St., is listed for $2,445 / month. In the sunny unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. The building has on-site laundry. Pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

828 Franklin St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom space at 828 Franklin St., which is going for $2,595 / month. The building offers outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect central heating, carpeted floors, a balcony and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the full listing here.)

1700 Octavia St., #306




Listed at $2,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1700 Octavia St. Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't permitted. (Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News