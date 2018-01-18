REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Dolores Heights, Explored

Disclosure: Hoodline will receive compensation if someone rents an apartment via the links embedded in this story.

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Dolores Heights are hovering around $3,454 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Dolores Heights rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

3600 21st St., #103




Listed at $2,950 / month, this 500-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3600 21st St., is 14.6 percent less than the $3,454 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Dolores Heights. Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator, extra storage space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, plenty of natural light and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

240 Chattanooga St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 240 Chattanooga St., is listed for $3,095 / month. In the unit, you'll find two walk-in closets, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

12 Hill St., #1




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 12 Hill St. (at Valencia Street), which, at 500 square feet, is going for $3,095 / month. Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the first-floor unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, garden access and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News