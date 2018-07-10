The cheapest apartment rentals in Downtown, right now

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,199, compared to a $2,100 one-bedroom median for San Jose as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Jose neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
109 Duane St., #1
Listed at $1,600/month, this 515-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 109 Duane St., #1, is 27.2 percent less than the $2,199/month median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
170 E. William St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 170 E. William St., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, closet space and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
460 S. Fourth St.
Then there's this 420-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 460 S. Fourth St., also listed at $1,795/month.
In the unit, the listing promises carpeted floors, a balcony, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The building features on-site laundry and on-site management.
536 S. Eighth St., #9
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 536 S. Eighth St., #9, which, with 615 square feet, is going for $1,995/month.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space, granite countertops and ceiling fans. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
