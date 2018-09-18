REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Downtown San Jose, right now

85 E. Taylor St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Downtown is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Downtown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Jose neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

510 S. Sixth St.




Listed at $1,450/month, this 260-square-foot studio, located at 510 S. Sixth St., is 13.1 percent less than the $1,669/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

355 N. Autumn St.




This studio apartment, situated at 355 N. Autumn St., is listed for $1,550/month for its 400 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, built-in storage features and wooden cabinetry. The building provides on-site laundry and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

85 E. Taylor St.




Then, there's this 550-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 85 E. Taylor St., listed at $1,995/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)
