The cheapest apartment rentals in Lower Pac Heights, right now

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Lower Pac Heights look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lower Pac Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1505 Gough St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1505 Gough St., is listed for $2,495/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers outdoor space and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
1610 Sutter St., San Francisco, ##304
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1610 Sutter St., San Francisco, #304, which is going for $2,600/month.
The building features garage parking, an elevator, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for high ceilings, central heating and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
2325 Pine St.
Then there's this 600-square-foot rental with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2325 Pine St., listed at $2,900/month.
In the unit, expect to find central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a shared garden. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
