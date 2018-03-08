REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Mountain View, Right Now

Photos: ApartmentList

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Mountain View look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Mountain View via rental site ApartmentList to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

555 W. Middlefield Rd. #00P-307






Listed at $2,220 / month, this 405-square-foot studio apartment is located in the Eaves Mountain View complex at 555 W. Middlefield Rd.

The building offers a 24-hour fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, and other amenities. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings with ceiling fans, carpeted floors and plenty of natural light. Attention, pet owners: your dog or cat is welcome here for an additional fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1885 California St. #44






This studio apartment, situated at the Maplewood complex at 1885 California St., is listed for $2,201 / month for its 516 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, central heat and air conditioning and a dishwasher. The complex boasts amenities like a gym, hot tub, pool, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, you're in luck: cats or dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

234 Escuela Ave. #93






Here's a studio apartment in the Highland Gardens complex at 234 Escuela Ave., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $2,340 / month.

Amenities offered in the complex include a gym, hot tub, basketball and tennis courts, a playground and a swimming pool. In the sunny unit, you're promised in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineMountain View
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News