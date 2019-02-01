The cheapest apartment rentals in Nob Hill, right now

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,350, compared to a $3,395 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Nob Hill, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Powell and Sacramento streets
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at Powell and Sacramento streets, which is going for $2,900/month.
The building offers a roof deck, outdoor space, assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
890 Bush St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 890 Bush St., listed at $2,950/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and plenty of natural light. Feline companions are welcome. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
1565 Washington St.
Listed at $3,150/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1565 Washington St.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The apartment boasts stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, French doors and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners look elsewhere: cats and dogs are not allowed.
930 Pine St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 930 Pine St., is listed for $3,300/month for its 705 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, expect a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, floor-to-ceiling windows and a dishwasher. Pets are allowed on an individual basis. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
