The cheapest apartment rentals in Noe Valley, right now

But what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the area look like these days, and what might you get for the price?
We looked at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Noe Valley via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
4042 22nd St., #3
Listed at $1,795/month, this 300-square-foot studio located at 4042 22nd St., #3 is 32.3 percent less than the $2,650/month median for a studio in Noe Valley.
The unit features hardwood floors, built-in storage features, closet space and bay windows. Cats and dogs are permitted here.
192 Valley St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 192 Valley St, is listed for $2,595/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and ample natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
250 Grand View Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 250 Grand View Ave., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $2,695/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The furnished apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a flat screen TV, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
4120 22nd St.
Then there's this 550-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4120 22nd St., that's listed at $3,100/month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, look for central heating, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space and a patio. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
