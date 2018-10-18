The cheapest apartment rentals in Oakland, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Oakland via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3524 Foothill Blvd.
Listed at $1,450/month, this studio apartment, located at 3524 Foothill Blvd. in Harrington, is 18.3 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Oakland, which is currently estimated at around $1,775/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
3707 Brookdale Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 3707 Brookdale Ave. in Harrington, which is going for $1,495/month.
The building features assigned parking and on-site management. In the unit, expect carpeted flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
5470 Camden St., #11
Also listed at $1,495/month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5470 Camden St., #11, in Maxwell Park.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
10410 Foothill Blvd.
Then, listed at $1,595/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 10410 Foothill Blvd. in Foothill Square.
Amenities offered in the building include available assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
