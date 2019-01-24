The cheapest apartment rentals in Pacific Heights, explored

So how does the low-end pricing on a Pacific Heights rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
2332 California St., #D
Listed at $1,795/month, this studio apartment, located at 2332 California St., #D, is 33.4 percent less than the $2,695/month median rent for a studio in Pacific Heights.
In the unit, anticipate built-in storage features, a gas range, hardwood floors and a loft area. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
1735 Van Ness Ave.
This studio apartment, situated in the Spreckels Mansion at 1735 Van Ness Ave., is listed for $2,450/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, bay windows and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, an elevator, outdoor space, on-site laundry and on-site management. Pets are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1740 Pacific Ave., #201
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1740 Pacific Ave., #201, which, at 650 square feet, is going for $2,550/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect bike parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find French doors, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and bay windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the full listing here.)
Pacific Avenue and Fillmore Street
Then there's this apartment at Pacific Avenue and Fillmore Street, listed at $2,600/month.
In the unit, expect to find floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator, on-site laundry and a patio. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the listing here.)
2619 Sacramento St.
Finally, listed at $2,799/month is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom space is located at 2619 Sacramento St.
The unit boasts hardwood floors, a dishwasher and generous closet space. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(Here's the listing.)