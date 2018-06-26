REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Pacific Heights, right now

2504 Sacramento St., #10. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Pacific Heights are hovering around $3,854, compared to a $3,300 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Pacific Heights rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2504 Sacramento St., #10




Listed at $2,395/month, this studio apartment, located at 2504 Sacramento St., #10, is 4.2 percent less than the $2,500/month median rent for a studio in Pacific Heights.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a stove, quartz countertops and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

3063 Sacramento St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 3063 Sacramento St., is listed for $2,800/month for its 580 square feet of space.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a decorative fireplace, high ceilings and closet space. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

Divisadero and Jackson streets




Listed at $3,650/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Divisadero and Jackson streets.

Building amenities include garage parking and on-site laundry. The unit features central heating, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

Pacific Avenue and Gough Street




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Pacific Avenue and Gough Street, is listed for $3,750/month.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a deck, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The building offers garage parking, on-site laundry and an elevator.

(See the listing here.)

2101 Baker St., #8




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2101 Baker St., #8, which, with 813 square feet, is also going for $3,750/month.

An elevator and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. In the unit, which comes furnished, look for central heating, carpeted floors, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Pets are not welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)
