The cheapest apartment rentals in Pacific Heights, right now

1870 Washington St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Pacific Heights are hovering around $3,688, compared to a $3,499 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Pacific Heights rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1870 Washington St.






Listed at $2,250/month, this studio, located at 1870 Washington St., is 19.4 percent less than the $2,791/month median rent for a studio in Pacific Heights.

The building offers an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1535 Green St., #103






Here's a studio apartment at 1535 Green St., #103, which, at 500 square feet, is going for $2,650/month.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, two walk-in closets, a separate dining area and built-in cabinets. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

2619 Sacramento St., #A





Listed at $2,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2619 Sacramento St., #A.

The building features on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a deck and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)

1849 Clay St., #1






Then, listed at $3,200/month is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1849 Clay St., #1.

Building amenities include a backyard and on-site laundry. The apartment features an eat-in kitchen with a pantry, a dishwasher, built-in cabinets and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
