The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Presidio Heights, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Presidio Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
172 Palm Ave., #1
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 172 Palm Ave., is listed for $2,495 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
50 Manzanita Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 50 Manzanita Ave. (at Mayfair Drive), which, at 500 square feet, is going for $2,750 / month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.