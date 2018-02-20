REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Russian Hill, Explored

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be found. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Russian Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Russian Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2632 Larkin St.




Listed at $2,045/month, this studio apartment at 2632 Larkin St. is 11.1 percent less than the $2,300/month median rent for a studio in Russian Hill.

The unit has hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting, but pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1616 Taylor St., #9




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1616 Taylor St. is listed for $2,995/month.

In the sunny unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and bay windows. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Sadly for pet guardians, animals are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1717 Jones St., #1




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1717 Jones St. that's going for $3,400/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, bay windows and ample natural lighting, but neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1122 Greenwich St.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1122 Greenwich St., listed at $3,495/month.

In the unit, tenants can expect hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Cats are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

1150 Union St.




Listed at $3,495/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1150 Union St.

The unit has hardwood flooring, great natural lighting, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances, but pets aren't permitted.

(Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News