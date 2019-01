The cheapest apartment rentals in Russian Hill, explored

2550 Leavenworth St.

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one-bedroom apartment in Russian Hill are hovering around $3,410, very close to the $3,421 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.So how does the low-end pricing on a Russian Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings , has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---This studio, situated at 2550 Leavenworth St., is listed for $2,400/month.The apartment features central heating, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Assigned parking and on-site laundry are available. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $35 application fee.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment at 2360 Van Ness Ave., #20, which is going for $2,675/month.In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, mirrored closets, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.(See the full listing here .)Finally, listed at $3,300/month is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1365 Green St.The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and bay windows. Cats and dogs are not permitted.(Here's the listing .)