REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Russian Hill, explored

1365 Green St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom apartment in Russian Hill are hovering around $3,410, very close to the $3,421 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Russian Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2550 Leavenworth St.






This studio, situated at 2550 Leavenworth St., is listed for $2,400/month.

The apartment features central heating, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Assigned parking and on-site laundry are available. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $35 application fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2360 Van Ness Ave., #20






Here's a studio apartment at 2360 Van Ness Ave., #20, which is going for $2,675/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, mirrored closets, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

1365 Green St.






Finally, listed at $3,300/month is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1365 Green St.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and bay windows. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
South Bay down payment assistance program may not be enough
Renting in Walnut Creek: What will $1,900 get you?
Santa Clara city leaders unanimously approve agrihood project
South Bay officials approve plan to preserve farmland
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Accuweather Forecast: Brief break today, next storm tomorrow
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago
Suspect arrested at Bay Bridge toll plaza for allegedly having gun
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Show More
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
SF residents voice opposition, support for plan to charge drivers on Lombard
Trendy diet of intermittent fasting used as tech productivity hack
Search continues for Ilene Misheloff after 30 years
More News