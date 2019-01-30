The cheapest apartment rentals in Russian Hill, explored

So how does the low-end pricing on a Russian Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2550 Leavenworth St.
This studio, situated at 2550 Leavenworth St., is listed for $2,400/month.
The apartment features central heating, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Assigned parking and on-site laundry are available. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $35 application fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
2360 Van Ness Ave., #20
Here's a studio apartment at 2360 Van Ness Ave., #20, which is going for $2,675/month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, mirrored closets, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
1365 Green St.
Finally, listed at $3,300/month is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1365 Green St.
The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and bay windows. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(Here's the listing.)