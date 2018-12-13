The cheapest apartment rentals in San Francisco, right now | Hoodline

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Francisco via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
935 Geary St.
This studio, situated at 935 Geary St. in the Tenderloin, is listed for $1,450/month.
In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. The building also boasts on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1499 California St., #41
Then there's this apartment at California and Larkin in Nob Hill, listed at $1,688/month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, look for central heating, closet space and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
620 Eddy St.
Listed at $1,800/month, this studio is located at 620 Eddy St. in the Tenderloin.
The building features an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
50 Cutler Ave.
Finally, there's this apartment at 50 Cutler Ave. in Parkside. It's being listed for $1,850/month.
In the unit, the listing promises both hardwood and tiled flooring, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building also offers on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $2,050 security deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
