REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in San Francisco, right now | Hoodline

50 Cutler Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a quality option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're seeking a new apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in San Francisco look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Francisco via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

935 Geary St.





This studio, situated at 935 Geary St. in the Tenderloin, is listed for $1,450/month.

In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. The building also boasts on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

1499 California St., #41






Then there's this apartment at California and Larkin in Nob Hill, listed at $1,688/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, look for central heating, closet space and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the listing here.)

620 Eddy St.






Listed at $1,800/month, this studio is located at 620 Eddy St. in the Tenderloin.

The building features an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

50 Cutler Ave.






Finally, there's this apartment at 50 Cutler Ave. in Parkside. It's being listed for $1,850/month.

In the unit, the listing promises both hardwood and tiled flooring, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building also offers on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $2,050 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,200 rent you in San Jose, right now? | Hoodline
What will $1,900 rent you in Walnut Creek, right now? | Hoodline
Explore today's cheapest rentals in San Jose
City to issue open call for interim uses of Upper Haight McDonald's site | Hoodline
More Real Estate
Top Stories
FBI deems bomb threats in San Francisco, nationwide 'not credible'
Raiders fans react to 2019 Coliseum drama
Stephen Curry expresses regret, apologizes over moon landing comments
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin as part of U.S. expansion
Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles to replace air bag inflators
Multi-vehicle crash blocks westbound Caldecott Tunnel bore
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including California
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
Show More
KFC sells out of firelog that smells like chicken
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
Would-be burglar freed from greasy vent after being trapped for 2 days
Trump denies he 'directed' Cohen to break the law as prosecutors contend
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
More News