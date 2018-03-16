REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored

1221 Prevost St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in San Jose look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

617 S 9th St., #4




Listed at $1,625 / month, this 350-square-foot studio apartment is located at 617 S 9th St. in San Jose - University.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a closet with overhead storage and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, great for biking and has solid transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

4813 Clydelle Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 4813 Clydelle Ave. in Cambrian Park, is listed for $1,800 / month for its 480-square-feet of space.

In the unit, you're promised central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

1221 Prevost St., #b




Over at 1221 Prevost St. in Willow Glen, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,850 / month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeted floors, storage space, a porch and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(View the listing here.)

822 Opal Dr.




To wrap things up, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 822 Opal Dr. in Winchester North. It's being listed for $1,799 / month.

The apartment comes with hardwood floors, wooden cabinets and plenty of natural light. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

