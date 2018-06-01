REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose, explored

666 Lanfair Drive | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in San Jose look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1026 E. Santa Clara St.




Listed at $1,595/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1026 E. Santa Clara St. in Downtown, is 5.9 percent less than the median rent for a studio in San Jose, which is currently estimated at around $1,695/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and storage space. In the top floor unit, you can expect carpeted floors, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1891 Curtner Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1891 Curtner Ave. in Cambrian Park, is listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and closet space. The building features assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

110 Graham Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 110 Graham Ave. in Fairgrounds, which, at 650-square-feet, is going for $1,750/month.

Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

666 Lanfair Drive




Listed at $1,895/month, this 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling is located at 666 Lanfair Drive in Branham / Pearl.

In the condo, anticipate a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, a breakfast bar and a patio. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
