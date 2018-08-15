REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose, explored

4033 Hamilton Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a quality spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're on the hunt for a rental on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in San Jose look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

466 N. 13th St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 466 N. 13th St. in Downtown, is listed for $1,800/month for its 450 square feet of space.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the listing here.)

2129 Randolph Drive




Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2129 Randolph Drive in West San Carlos/Burbank, which, with 500 square feet, is going for $1,895/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

4033 Hamilton Ave., #E07




Over at 4033 Hamilton Ave., #E07, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, also going for $1,895/month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)
