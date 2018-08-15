The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
466 N. 13th St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 466 N. 13th St. in Downtown, is listed for $1,800/month for its 450 square feet of space.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the listing here.)
2129 Randolph Drive
Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2129 Randolph Drive in West San Carlos/Burbank, which, with 500 square feet, is going for $1,895/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Check out the listing here.)
4033 Hamilton Ave., #E07
Over at 4033 Hamilton Ave., #E07, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, also going for $1,895/month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(View the listing here.)