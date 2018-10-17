The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1453 Hillsdale Ave.
First up, there's this 700-square-foot at 1453 Hillsdale Ave. in Willow Glen South, listed at $1,600/month.
In the unit, the listing promises carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building comes with garage parking and outdoor space. Dogs are allowed on a case-by-case basis.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1744 Senter Road, #5
Also listed at $1,600/month, this studio is located at 1744 Senter Road, #5, in Tully Santee.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space, additional storage space and on-site laundry. The apartment features hardwood flooring, a patio and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
5522 Camden Ave., #9
This studio apartment, situated at 5522 Camden Ave., #9, in Cambrian Park, is listed for $1,625/month for its 425 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here with an additional deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
4005 Will Rogers Drive
Over at 4005 Will Rogers Drive in West San Jose, there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $1,795/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry and additional storage space. The unit has hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and quartz countertops. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
3189 Cadillac Drive
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 3189 Cadillac Drive in Winchester North. It's being listed for $1,800/month.
In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
