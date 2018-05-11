The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1141 S. Sixth St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1141 S. Sixth St. in Fairgrounds, is listed for $1,850/month for its 650-square-feet of space.
In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find hardwood floors, built-in shelves, wooden cabinetry, ample natural light and closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. On-site laundry and outdoor space are offered as building amenities.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1617 Mendenhall Drive
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1617 Mendenhall Drive in Winchester West, which, at 504-square-feet, is also going for $1,850/month.
The building features on-site management, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan, large windows, closet space and built-in storage features.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
1846 Davis St.
Then there's this 600-square-foot residence with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1846 Davis St. in Rose Garden, listed at $1,950/month.
On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. The apartment features hardwood floors, generous cabinet space, granite countertops, new kitchen appliances and ample natural light. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
88 N. Jackson Ave., #412
Listed at $2,000/month, this 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 88 N. Jackson Ave. in Alum Rock.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a kitchen island, recessed lighting and granite countertops. Animals are not welcome. Building amenities include an elevator, garage parking and secured entry.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
