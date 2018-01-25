REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In The Marina, Right Now

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Marina are hovering around $3,300 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Marina rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

2453 Lombard St.




This studio apartment, situated at 2453 Lombard St. (near Divisadero), is listed for $2,295 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, wood cabinetry, great closet space and plenty of natural light. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

2415 Van Ness Ave., #205




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2415 Van Ness Ave. that's going for $2,695 / month. The building features a roof deck, an elevator, extra storage space and on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. (See the full listing here.)

2960 Fillmore St.




Then there's this 550-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2960 Fillmore St., listed at $2,695 / month. In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, plenty of storage space and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)

2828 Webster St., #14




Listed at $2,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom address is located at 2828 Webster St. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, anticipate hardwood flooring. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)

2240 Lombard St., #104



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2240 Lombard St., is listed for $2,895 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, good closet space and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)

2755 Franklin St., #4




Finally, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2755 Franklin St. that's going for $3,150 / month. The building offers a roof deck and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (Check out the listing here.)
