The cheapest apartment rentals in the Marina, right now

So how does the low-end pricing on a Marina rental look these days -- and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Van Ness Avenue and Green Street
Listed at $2,395/month, this studio apartment, located at Van Ness Avenue and Green Street, is 10.8 percent less than the $2,684/month median rent for a studio in the Marina.
The building features on-site laundry; in the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
2665 Chestnut St.
This studio, situated at 2665 Chestnut St., is listed for $2,600/month.
In the unit, you'll find central heating, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. There's also on-site laundry available. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
3445 Pierce St.
Here's a studio at 3445 Pierce St., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $2,650/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
3130 Broderick St.
Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3130 Broderick St., listed at $2,700/month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The building features on-site laundry. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
3255 Broderick St.
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 3255 Broderick St., listed at $2,950/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
