The cheapest apartment rentals in the Mission, explored

25 Camp St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Mission is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Mission look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Mission via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

307 Valencia St., #210




This studio apartment, situated at 307 Valencia St., is listed for $2,200/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a breakfast nook and bay windows. There's also secured entry available. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

480 Potrero Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 480 Potrero Ave., which is going for $2,800/month.

Building amenities include garage parking, a roof deck, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, you're promised hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a kitchen island, ample natural light and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

2191 Mission St., #205




Then there's this 650-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2191 Mission St., listed at $2,850/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, expect central heating, carpeted floors, closet space, built-in shelves, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Pets are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)

12 Hill St.




Listed at $2,975/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 12 Hill St. (at Valencia & Hill streets).

The apartment features high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Secured entry and outdoor space are offered as building amenities.

(Here's the listing.)

25 Camp St., #2




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 25 Camp St., is listed for $3,195/month for its 600-square-feet of space.

In the furnished apartment, you're promised hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry.

(See the listing here.)
