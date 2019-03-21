The cheapest apartment rentals in the Mission, right now

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,495, compared to a $3,395 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Mission, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Mission and 14th streets
Listed at $1,900/month, this micro-studio apartment, located at Mission and 14th streets, is 13.6 percent less than the $2,200/month median rent for a studio in the Mission.
The building offers a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find central heating and hardwood flooring. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
1200 Treat Ave., #6
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1200 Treat Ave., #6, is listed for $2,695/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. There's also storage available. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
940 Guerrero St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 940 Guerrero St., which is going for $2,700/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
1754 Mission St.
Next up, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1754 Mission St., listed at $2,795/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $4,000 security deposit.
2191 Mission St., #305
Finally, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2191 Mission St., #305, listed at $2,950/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect central heating and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
