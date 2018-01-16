REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In The Outer Sunset, Right Now

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Outer Sunset are hovering around $2,650, compared to a $3,295 average for the rest of the city.

But how does the low-end pricing on an Outer Sunset rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments south of Golden Gate Park and west of 19th Avenue to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

1361 La Playa St.




This studio apartment, situated at 1361 La Playa St., is listed for $1,675/month.

A block away from Golden Gate Park, the unit has carpeting and hardwood flooring, an abundance of natural light and closet space. Cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

1321 La Playa St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1321 La Playa St. is going for $1,675/month.

The unit has a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting, ample cabinet space and receives plenty of natural light. (See the full listing here.)

1301 La Playa St.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1301 La Playa St., listed at $2,375/month.

It also has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring. Tenants can expect big closets and high cabinets and a 1-minute walk to the N-Judah. (See the listing here.)

1258 25th Ave.




Listed at $2,400/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom space is located at 1258 25th Ave. (at Irving Street).

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the first-floor unit, look for garden access, hardwood floors and wood cabinetry.

Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. (Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News