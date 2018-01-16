The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In The Outer Sunset, Right Now

But how does the low-end pricing on an Outer Sunset rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments south of Golden Gate Park and west of 19th Avenue to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
1361 La Playa St.
This studio apartment, situated at 1361 La Playa St., is listed for $1,675/month.
A block away from Golden Gate Park, the unit has carpeting and hardwood flooring, an abundance of natural light and closet space. Cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
1321 La Playa St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1321 La Playa St. is going for $1,675/month.
The unit has a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting, ample cabinet space and receives plenty of natural light. (See the full listing here.)
1301 La Playa St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1301 La Playa St., listed at $2,375/month.
It also has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring. Tenants can expect big closets and high cabinets and a 1-minute walk to the N-Judah. (See the listing here.)
1258 25th Ave.
Listed at $2,400/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom space is located at 1258 25th Ave. (at Irving Street).
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the first-floor unit, look for garden access, hardwood floors and wood cabinetry.
Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. (Here's the listing.)