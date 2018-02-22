The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In The Western Addition, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Western Addition via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
128 Fillmore St., #B
Listed at $1,999 / month, this 180-square-foot studio apartment, located at 128 Fillmore St., is 14.9 percent less than the $2,350 / month median rent for a studio in the Western Addition.
The building features outdoor space. In the unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
3047 California St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 3047 California St., is listed for $2,295 / month for its 250 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and good natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly.
1610 Sutter St., #303
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1610 Sutter St., which is going for $2,350 / month.
In the sunny corner unit, anticipate high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building has on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
90 Nido Ave.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 90 Nido Ave. (at Turk Street), listed at $2,495 / month.
In the bright unit, you'll find central heating and hardwood flooring. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry.
522 Fell St.
Listed at $2,550 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 522 Fell St.
In the first-floor unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring and good natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.
