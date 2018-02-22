REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In The Western Addition, Right Now

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Western Addition look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Western Addition via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

128 Fillmore St., #B




Listed at $1,999 / month, this 180-square-foot studio apartment, located at 128 Fillmore St., is 14.9 percent less than the $2,350 / month median rent for a studio in the Western Addition.

The building features outdoor space. In the unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

3047 California St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 3047 California St., is listed for $2,295 / month for its 250 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and good natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly.

(See the complete listing here.)

1610 Sutter St., #303




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1610 Sutter St., which is going for $2,350 / month.

In the sunny corner unit, anticipate high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building has on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

90 Nido Ave.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 90 Nido Ave. (at Turk Street), listed at $2,495 / month.

In the bright unit, you'll find central heating and hardwood flooring. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

522 Fell St.




Listed at $2,550 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 522 Fell St.

In the first-floor unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring and good natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.

(Here's the listing.)
---

