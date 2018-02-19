REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartments In Adams Point, Explored

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a quality spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge, but what does low-end pricing on a rental in Adams Point look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

Via rental site Zumper, we searched for the least-expensive listings available right now. Prices and availability are subject to change.

340 Lenox Ave.




Listed at $1,595/month, this studio apartment at 340 Lenox Ave. is 3.3 percent less than the $1,650/month median rent for a studio in Adams Point.

The building features outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the second-floor unit, expect hardwood floors, granite counter tops and good natural lighting. Good news for cat lovers, but dog guardians must look elsewhere.

(See the complete listing here.)

338 Lenox Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 338 Lenox Ave. is listed for $2,150/month for its 725 square feet of space.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, good closet space and ample natural lighting, and the building contains on-site laundry and outdoor space. Feline companions are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

324 Warwick Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 324 Warwick Ave. that's going for $2,195/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, a balcony, a fireplace and a dishwasher, but pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

141 Montecito Ave.




This apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 141 Montecito Ave., is listed at $2,299 month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

245 Perkins St.




Listed at $2,300/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 245 Perkins St.

When it comes to building amenities, tenants will enjoy garage parking, a roof deck, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet guardians are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)
---

