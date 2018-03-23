The Cheapest Apartments In Cow Hollow, Right Now

According to rental site Zumper, median rents in Cow Hollow are $2,645/month for a studio, and $3,325 for a 1-bedroom. To see how far a dollar stretches, we looked at the least-expensive apartments in the area.
Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.
1911 Greenwich St.
Listed at $2,150/month, this studio is located at 1911 Greenwich St. in a nine-unit building.
In the apartment, you're promised parquet floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and storage space. The building offers assigned parking for $275/month, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Cats are welcome.
2805 Greenwich St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2805 Greenwich St. is listed for $2,495/month.
This unit features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a tiled bathroom with a walk-in shower and ample natural light, but this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
2415 Van Ness Ave., #502
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 2415 Van Ness Ave. that's going for $2,800/month.
Tenants can expect high ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows, a dishwasher and plenty of storage space. Building amenities include a roof deck, an elevator, on-site laundry and storage space. Pets are not allowed.
2755 Franklin St., #4
Then there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2755 Franklin St., listed at $3,150/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, bay windows, French doors, an oven, wooden cabinets and plenty of natural light. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
