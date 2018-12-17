The cheapest rentals in Mission, right now

So how does the low-end pricing on a Mission rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3425 19th St.
This studio, situated at 3425 19th St., is listed for $1,995/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, storage and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
1200 Treat Ave.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1200 Treat Ave., listed at $2,695/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
2191 Mission St., #205
Listed at $2,850/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2191 Mission St., #205.
The building features assigned parking, on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the unit, which comes furnished, look for central heating, carpeting and ample storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
109 Bartlett St., #304
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 109 Bartlett St., #304, is listed for $3,295/month for its 600 square feet of space.
In the apartment, which comes furnished, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. The building features a roof deck and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
600 S. Van Ness Ave., #306
Listed at $3,660/month, this 685-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 600 S. Van Ness Ave., #306.
The building features concierge service, assigned parking and an elevator. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
