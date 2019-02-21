REAL ESTATE

The most affordable apartment rentals in the Marina, right now

2665 Chestnut St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
San Francisco's Marina neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Marina look like these days -- and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Marina via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this desirable San Francisco neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2665 Chestnut St.





Listed at $2,650/month, this studio, located at 2665 Chestnut St., is 1.9 percent less than the $2,700/month median rent for a studio in the Marina.

Building amenities include on-site laundry; in the unit, expect granite counters and stainless steel appliances, central heating and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

1957 Chestnut St.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 1957 Chestnut St., is listed for $3,200/month.

In the unit, you're promised carpeted floors, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

Webster and Jefferson streets






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Webster and Jefferson streets, which is going for $3,295/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)
---

