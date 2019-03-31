The most affordable apartment rentals on the market in Chinatown, San Francisco

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Chinatown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chinatown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
698 Bush St.
Listed at $1,495/month, this 116-square-foot studio, located at 698 Bush St., is 33.4 percent less than the $2,395/month median rent for a studio in Chinatown.
The building offers secured entry and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
848 Jackson St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 848 Jackson St., is listed for $2,200/month.
The unit boasts granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a gas range. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a 2,500 security deposit.
123 Joice St.
Then, here's a studio at 123 Joice St., which, at 450 square feet, is going for $2,250/month.
Inside the unit, you're promised three closets, a gas range, bay windows and a clawfoot tub. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
