The most expensive real estate rentals in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. --It's true: the priciest listing in today's San Jose rental market is going for $6,950 / month. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only opulent residential listing in the city. But just how extravagant do these homes get, given these price points?
We examined local listings in San Jose via rental site Zumper to pinpoint the city's most posh listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
38 N Almaden Blvd. (Downtown)
Up first, feast your eyes on this fabulous apartment located at 38 N Almaden Blvd. in Downtown.It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 1,800 square feet.
Whereas the average price for a 3-bedroom rental in San Jose is roughly $3,395 / month, this place is currently listed at $6,950 / month. What makes it so high-priced?
In the penthouse suite, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a balcony and exceptional views. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center.
Cats and dogs aren't allowed in this expansive home.
(If you want to day dream, see the complete listing here.)
1706 Hyacinth Ln. (Los Gatos - Eastern)
Then, there's this gigantic single-family home over at 1706 Hyacinth Ln. in Los Gatos - Eastern. It has an impressive four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 3,022 square feet.
Whereas the average price for a 4-bedroom rental in San Jose is approximately $3,723 / month, this place is currently priced at $5,495 / month.
Inside, you can expect high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. The property also has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and plenty of greenery.
Dogs are welcome in this luxurious residence.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1144 Queensbridge Way (South Almaden Valley)
Then, take a look at this incredible home located at 1144 Queensbridge Way in South Almaden Valley. It has an impressive four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 2,715 square feet size.
This chateau is currently listed at $5,300 / month. What makes it so expensive?
In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, garden access and wood cabinetry.
Living in this top-of-the-line mansion isn't all-inclusive: pets aren't allowed.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
919 Rock Canyon Cir. (Alum Rock / East Foothills)
Next, take a look at this gigantic single-family home situated at 919 Rock Canyon Cir. (at Rock Canyon) in Alum Rock / East Foothills. It has a whopping four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This castle is currently priced at $5,198 / month.
The property has on-site laundry and garage parking, as well as a hot tub and multiple decks.
Pets too can share in this luxurious home.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2147 W Hedding St. (Rose Garden)
And finally, there's this single-family home situated at 2147 W Hedding St. in the Rose Garden. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,700 square feet. This castle is currently going for $4,695 / month.
What, exactly, makes it so costly?
In the place, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and great natural lighting.
Cats and dogs aren't welcome in this high-end house.
(If you want to day dream, see the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.