The most expensive residential rentals in San Francisco

As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only opulent residential listing in the city. But just how extravagant do these homes get, given these hefty prices?
We combed through local listings in San Francisco via rental website Zumper to identify the city's most extravagant listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Broderick and Washington streets (Pacific Heights)
Starting things off, feast your eyes on this single-family home over at Broderick and Washington streets in Pacific Heights. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in San Francisco is approximately $6,995/month, this spot is currently going for an astounding $25,000/month. Why so high-priced?
In the furnished single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a deck, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. There's also garage parking and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are negotiable in this luxurious villa.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
3485 Washington St. (Presidio Heights)
Then, here's this condo over at 3485 Washington St. in Presidio Heights. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in San Francisco is roughly $5,653/month, this stately home is currently listed at a commanding $20,000/month. Why so pricey?
In the condo, which is available furnished, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, garage parking, a roof deck, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a skylight and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs aren't permitted in this expansive house.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
301 Mission St., #53C (SoMa)
Finally, check out this condo located at 301 Mission St., #53C, in SoMa. It has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 2,800 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in San Francisco is about $4,500/month, this pad is currently going for a shocking $18,000/month.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, a kitchen island and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, a terrace, a lounge, a theater, a wine cellar and concierge service. As showy as this set-up might seem, pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
