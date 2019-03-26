The most inexpensive apartments for rent in Lower Pac Heights

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Lower Pac Heights look like these days --and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lower Pac Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1505 Gough St.
Listed at $2,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1505 Gough St. (at Bush), is 26.6 percent less than the $3,400/month median rent for a one bedroom in Lower Pac Heights.
The building offers outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
1635 Pierce St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1635 Pierce St. (at Sutter), is listed for $2,950/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, ample natural lighting and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
1 Daniel Burnham Court, #714
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1 Daniel Burnham Court, #714, which, at 800 square feet, is going for $3,000/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect central heating, carpeted floors, a balcony and garden access. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
