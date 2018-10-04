The priciest residential rentals in San Francisco

We combed through local listings in San Francisco via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most ritzy listings.
Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
850 Powell St., #104 (Chinatown)
To start things off, check out this condo located at 850 Powell St., #104, in Chinatown. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 2,454 square feet in size. This living space is currently priced at a stupefying $20,000/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site management and a business center. Cats and dogs aren't welcome in this expansive mansion.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
301 Mission St., #51A (SoMa)
Next, here's this condo located at 301 Mission St., #51A in SoMa. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 2,700 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in San Francisco is roughly $4,500/month, this home is currently priced at a shocking $17,500/month.
The building offers assigned garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, additional storage space, on-site management, concierge service, a door person and a residents lounge. Apartment amenities includeair conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, high ceilings and a fireplace. As swanky as this rental might seem, cats and dogs aren't allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
2612 Jackson St. (Pacific Heights)
Lastly, there's this single-family home over at 2612 Jackson St. in Pacific Heights. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This place is also currently listed at an unbelievable $17,500/month. Why so pricey?
In the furnished penthouse, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a skylight and a sundeck. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and additional storage space. Inhabiting this expansive rental isn't for everyone: pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
