The priciest residential rentals in San Jose

We examined local listings in San Jose via rental site Zumper to unearth the city's most posh listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6486 Pfeiffer Ranch Court (South Almaden Valley)
First up, check out this single-family home over at 6486 Pfeiffer Ranch Court in South Almaden Valley. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 3,118 square feet. This home is currently priced at $6,950/month.
Inside, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a washer and dryer, two fireplaces, granite countertops, dual ovens , a spiral staircase, built-in storage features and a center island with a sink. Outside, you'll find a trellis-covered patio and garage parking. Inhabiting this expansive house isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1730 Glen Una Ave. (Willow Glen)
Next, here's this single-family home situated at 1730 Glen Una Ave. in Willow Glen. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 2,693 square feet. This spot is currently going for $5,500/month.
In the single-family home, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, built-in bookcases, high ceilings, a formal living or dining room, a laundry room, a walk-in closet and a gas fireplace. It also boasts a two-car detached garage, a gated driveway and a back patio. Pets aren't welcome in this expansive home.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1188 Dean Ave. (Willow Glen)
Finally, there's this single-family home situated at 1188 Dean Ave. in Willow Glen. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 2,249 square feet in size. This living space is currently priced at $5,000/month. Why so costly?
The newly renovated space includes skylights, limestone and marble floors, a chef's kitchen with a granite-topped island, a pantry, a wine cooler, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and an alarm system. Out back is a large patio with an outdoor kitchen, a Tuscan fountain and a storage shed. Inhabiting this deluxe rental isn't for everyone: cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
