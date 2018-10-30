The swankiest residential rentals in Sunnyvale, revealed

So what exactly does the more rarefied air of Sunnyvale's rental market currently look like -- and just how choice are the features, given these elevated prices?
We examined local listings in Sunnyvale via rental site Zumper to determine the city's ritziest rentals; check them out, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
981 Asilomar Terrace (West Murphy)
Next, here's this two-story townhouse located at 981 Asilomar Terrace in West Murphy. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Sunnyvale is about $2,850/month, this place is currently going for $4,150/month.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a rooftop patio area. The gated complex offers garage parking and a swimming pool. Inhabiting this top-of-the-line rental isn't all-inclusive: pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
991 La Mesa Terrace, #D (West Murphy)
Next, take a look at this single-family home located at 991 La Mesa Terrace, #D in West Murphy. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,038 square feet. This spacious dwelling is currently priced at $3,800/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate two master suites, soaking tubs, an additional room for an office or den and stainless steel appliances. The house also boasts a laundry room, garage parking and outdoor patio area. As comfortable as this rental might sound, pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)